National grid failure: PGCB committee starts investigation

Bangladesh

UNB
05 October, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 03:13 pm

Related News

National grid failure: PGCB committee starts investigation

UNB
05 October, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 03:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Investigation committee of the state-owned Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) has started its probe to identify the reasons behind the national power grid failure that triggered a 7-8 hour long blackout across most of the country, starting at 2:04pm yesterday (4 October).

"We started our probe this morning (Wednesday) to identify the possible causes behind the national grid disaster and also the exact point of the incident," Eakub Ehalhi Chowdhury, chief of the investigation body and executive director (P&D) of PGCB, told UNB.

PGCB initially formed a 5-member investigation committee, headed by Eakub Elahi Chowdhury, representatives from Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and also from other power sector entities, following the national grid failure.

Later, an experienced individual who had been working as consultant with grid systems locally and internationally, was co-opted in the committee.

Eakub informed that the committee will visit substations and power stations and other relevant facilities to identify the reasons behind the grid-collapse.

Official sources said the investigation committee was given three days' time to complete the probe.

"It might take more time to reach a conclusion, as this involves a lot of technical issues of the grid system," Eakub told UNB.

Meanwhile, State Minister Nasrul Hamid instructed the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources to form two more investigation committees to identify the cause of the grid failure and also gave recommendations to avert any further disaster in future.

Those two committees are yet to be formed, said an official of Power Division.  

PGCB and BPDB officials believe that Tuesday's grid disaster started from somewhere in Ashuganj-Sirajganj interconnecting transmission line that led to a colossal shutdown of power plants across the country.

After a relentless effort of 3 hours, PGCB first became successful in restoring power in Kalyanpur grid sub-station and then restored power supply in the president's official residence of Bangabhaban and Prime Minister's official residence of Ganabhaban at 5 pm.

Gradually, power supply was restored in other parts of the area and within 10:30pm, the entire country had electricity.

PGCB officials said the country's power supply demand was relatively lower at around 8500 MW on Tuesday as the weather was not hot.

Bangladesh's biggest incident of national power grid failure happened on 1 November in 2014 when the entire country was without power for 17 hours.

Top News

national power grid / Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) / Power Grid / National Grid Failure

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

3h | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

6h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1d | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Best leadership advice of the past 120 years

Best leadership advice of the past 120 years

2h | Videos
Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

16h | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

19h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code