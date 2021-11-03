National election won’t wait for BNP: Obaidul Quader

TBS Report
03 November, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2021, 01:59 pm

National election won't wait for BNP: Obaidul Quader

File photo: Collected
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the national election in the country will be held on due time whether the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) participates or not.

"Time does not stop for anyone, so will be the polls," he said while attending a programme observing the Jail Killing Day.

While responding to the BNP announcement of eschewing the national polls, Obaidul Quader said, "No matter how hard they try, the defunct interim government is not coming back."

He further said that BNP better not dream of coming back to power as the party has no leader to take their helm after Tarique Rahman left the country for London "signing a bond" that he won't do politics anymore.

"BNP founder Ziaur Rahman sowed the seeds of poisonous communalism, which is the number one enemy of the country at present," the minister added while calling the party a "chameleon" that does not believe in democracy.

