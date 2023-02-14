National election sometime between late Dec and early Jan: EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 06:57 pm

Related News

National election sometime between late Dec and early Jan: EC

TBS Report
14 February, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 06:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Alamgir said it is not certain yet if the national election would be held in the last week of December or January first week. 

"We are working toward holding the election sometime between the last week of December and the first week of January," said the commissioner while talking to reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area Tuesday (14 February). 

The exact date for the election will be decided in the next Election Commission meeting, he added.

He also noted that the draft for electoral seats is almost finalised. 

"Changes have been made in the administrative aspect of the constituencies but the boundary remained the same as the 2018 election," he added.

The draft will be published in a gazette if the commission meeting gets the approval for next week. 

Responding to a question, the commissioner said Md Shahabuddin being elected president did not mean any violation of law as the post is non-profitable. 

The newly elected president was a district and session judge and later a commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

His election as the president raised questions as the Anti-Corruption Commission law did not allow any commissioner to work in a profitable post. 

Referring to the election of Justice Sahabuddin as the president in 1991, EC Alamgir said in the verdict of a case filed in this regard, the court termed the post of president 'non-profitable'.

Top News

National election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

4h | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

5h | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

7h | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

Fortune Barishal insults Shakib by their post

2h | TBS SPORTS
300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

300 ducks were released in Hatirjheel

3h | TBS SPORTS
The teen Taekwondo sensation, looking to conquer MMA

The teen Taekwondo sensation, looking to conquer MMA

30m | TBS SPORTS
China Clones Super Cow

China Clones Super Cow

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4
Photo: BSS
Transport

Over 92% work of metro rail Agargaon-Motijheel part completed

5
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed