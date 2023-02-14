National election sometime between late Dec and early Jan: EC

Election Commissioner Alamgir said it is not certain yet if the national election would be held in the last week of December or January first week.

"We are working toward holding the election sometime between the last week of December and the first week of January," said the commissioner while talking to reporters at Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area Tuesday (14 February).

The exact date for the election will be decided in the next Election Commission meeting, he added.

He also noted that the draft for electoral seats is almost finalised.

"Changes have been made in the administrative aspect of the constituencies but the boundary remained the same as the 2018 election," he added.

The draft will be published in a gazette if the commission meeting gets the approval for next week.

Responding to a question, the commissioner said Md Shahabuddin being elected president did not mean any violation of law as the post is non-profitable.

The newly elected president was a district and session judge and later a commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

His election as the president raised questions as the Anti-Corruption Commission law did not allow any commissioner to work in a profitable post.

Referring to the election of Justice Sahabuddin as the president in 1991, EC Alamgir said in the verdict of a case filed in this regard, the court termed the post of president 'non-profitable'.