National Election: Deadline for nomination submission ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 05:01 pm

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 1-4 December and then the candidatures can be withdrawn by 17 December.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers in the 12th parliamentary elections ended on Thursday.

Election Commission (EC) Secretariat Secretary Md Jahangir Alam officially briefed reporters this afternoon. 

Aspirants were asked to submit their nomination papers to the returning officers by 4:00pm today.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 1-4 December and then the candidatures can be withdrawn by 17 December.

The 12th parliamentary election will be held on 7 January, 2024 as per the polls schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on 15 November last.

The appeals against the decisions of the returning officers will be received and disposed of on 5 to 15 December and the electoral symbols will be distributed among the candidates on 18 December.

The electioneering can be conducted from 18 December to 8:00am on 5 January (till 48 hours before the balloting).

A total of 119,691,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country are eligible to cast their votes in the 12th general election.

The last 11th parliamentary election was held on 30 December 2018.

