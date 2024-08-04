National Committee on Security Affairs holds urgent meeting with PM amid nationwide non-cooperation movement

National Committee on Security Affairs holds urgent meeting with PM amid nationwide non-cooperation movement

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with National Committee on Security Affairs at her residence Ganobhaban today (4 August) amid the ongoing nationwide non-cooperation movement called by protesters.

The meeting, which started sometime after 11am, saw the presence of ministers-state ministers, prime minister's security adviser, secretaries, chiefs of the Army, Navy, Air force, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, Coast Guard, National Security Intelligence (NSI) and forces' intelligence officials, totaling 29 people.

The committee, which was formed in 2019, is responsible for re-assessing all the problems regarding the country's security and defence along with giving orders on matters related to the nation's security and preparing suggestions for the cabinet.

The cabinet division provides secretarial assistance to this committee. The last time the committee held a meeting was on 15 November, 2023, right before the general elections of 7 January, 2024.

Today's meeting was the committee's first activity after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was re-elected for another term.

