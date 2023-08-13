National Committee expresses concern over postponement of determining life span of buses, trucks

The National Committee to Protect Shipping, Roads and Railways has expressed deep concern over postponing the decision to determine the economic life span of buses and trucks as well as stopping movement of prohibited vehicles on roads and highways across the country.

The organisation expressed fears that the level of chaos and accidents on the roads will increase due to such action of the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, according to a press release issued on Sunday.

Mohammad Shahid Mia, president of the organisation, and its general secretary Ashis Kumar Dey made the remarks in a statement.

Leaders of the civic body urged the government to withdraw the decision immediately in public interest.

They said the two decisions taken by the government earlier to avoid chaos and accidents on the roads were logical. One of those is to determine the economic lifetime of buses and trucks, prohibiting buses operating for more than 20 years and trucks operating for more than 25 years.

The other was prohibiting plying of CNG-run auto-rickshaws and small vehicles, including nosiman and kariman, on important roads and highways.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself is vocal and sincere against road accidents, reads the statement, adding that the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry suddenly postponed two such important and timely decisions, causing agitation among conscious citizens.

Leaders of the national committee demanded the government to take appropriate steps to control road accidents and avoid anarchy in the public transport sector.