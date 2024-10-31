National Citizens Committee condemns firing upon protesting RMG workers

The National Citizens Committee has strongly condemned the use of firearms against ready-made garment (RMG) workers in Dhaka "protesting clearance of overdue wages".

In a statement today (31 October), the committee called for an immediate formation of a labour commission to protect the rights of workers in accordance with international labour standards and to find a fair solution to the disputes between workers and owners.

"Today, in Mirpur-14, two RMG workers were shot and injured during a clash with law enforcement while protesting over unpaid wages. The injured workers were admitted to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital," reads the statement.

"Similarly, last Wednesday, RMG workers in Ashulia's Norosinhopur-Kashipur area were injured when police used tear gas and fired shots to disperse a protest over unpaid wages. Champa Khatun, a female worker, succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital," it added.

The committee alleged that the fallen Awami League government allowed factory owners to use police and ruling party thugs to suppress workers' demands.

The statement further argued that the non-payment of wages by RMG factory owners was a deliberate attempt to create a crisis that can be exploited by third parties.