'More load shedding in Gulshan, Baridhara instead of villages to remind them electricity didn't come from sky': PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (29 June) said there should be more load shedding in wealthy areas at Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara instead of villages.

"Load-shedding in rich areas at Gulshan, Banani, and Baridhara instead of villages. A 2,000MW load-shedding should remind them that the electricity for their lavish lives did not just come from the sky, rather it was possible because of us," the premier said at a session on the proposed budget in the parliament.

The PM also said when the people of the country were poor, the demand for electricity was lower. 

"As we improved the lives of the people, the demand for electricity also increased," she added.

The prime minister said the national budget for FY25 is not over-ambitious as it is a development budget for continuing the trend of improving people's quality of life.

Mentioning that the growth target of Bangladesh is set at 6.75%, she said the country's growth was positive while other countries, including the west, the growth was negative.

She also mentioned the allocation for the Annual Development Plan (ADP) is Tk2.65 lakh crore.

Mentioning the various improvements in the agriculture sector, the PM claimed that people are getting the benefits of the policies taken by the government.

The PM also said, "We were able to set our sea border despite disputes from India and Myanmar. We are now tapping into the blue economy." 

Earlier on 6 June, Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali placed a Tk7,97,000 crore proposed national budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the parliament.

On 7 June, Sheikh Hasina had said the national budget for fiscal year 2024-25 was given keeping the current global situation in mind as the government wants to move ahead in a conservative way and fulfill the fundamental rights of people.

PM defends budgetary proposal for whitening black money

"We have to proceed with the plan, keeping the world situation in mind . . . we want to move ahead in a conservative way, and meet the fundamental rights of people," she said.

