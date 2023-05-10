National Bank files case against Western Marine for defaulting Tk1,000 crore loan

National Bank has filed a case against Western Marine Shipyard for defaulting on a loan of nearly Tk1,000 crore.

The bank's Agrabad branch's Principal Officer Suja Uddin Al Mamun filed the case in Chattogram Artha Rin Adalat on 3 May.

Taking cognizance of the case, Chattogram Artha Rin Adalat Judge Mujahidur Rahman ordered the issuance of summons against the defendants.

According to court sources, National Bank Agrabad Branch filed a loan case against Western Marine Shipyard Chairman Saiful Islam, Managing Director Captain Sohail Hasan, and Directors Md Shakhawat Hossain, Abu Md Fazle Rashid, Manzoor Morshed Chowdhury, Saidul Islam, AKM Rezaur Rahman, Arifur Rahman Khan, Shah Alam, Mohammad Abdul Mobin and Captain ABM Fazle Rabbi for defaulting on a Tk938 crore loan.

Western Marine Shipyard Limited took a loan from the National Bank's Agrabad branch at various times since 2014 for building ships.

In 2015, the bank's loans to the company stood at Tk528 crore. After that, Western Marinere paid back some money to the bank, but since 2019, the company has not repaid any loan.

Even after rescheduling the loan several times, Western Marine did not repay the loan instalments as per the terms. A present, the amount owed by the company to the bank stands at nearly Tk938.73 crore.

On condition of anonymity, a senior official of the National Bank Agrabad branch said the bank issued a legal notice to Western Marine as all efforts to collect the debt failed.

"Even after auctioning the mortgaged property of the company, no buyer was found. Therefore, on the instructions of the head office, a loan default case was filed against the company," he said.