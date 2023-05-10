National Bank files case against Western Marine for defaulting Tk1,000 crore loan

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 03:30 pm

Related News

National Bank files case against Western Marine for defaulting Tk1,000 crore loan

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 03:30 pm
Logos of National Bank and Western Shipping.
Logos of National Bank and Western Shipping.

National Bank has filed a case against Western Marine Shipyard for defaulting on a loan of nearly Tk1,000 crore. 

The bank's Agrabad branch's Principal Officer Suja Uddin Al Mamun filed the case in Chattogram Artha Rin Adalat on 3 May.

Taking cognizance of the case, Chattogram Artha Rin Adalat Judge Mujahidur Rahman ordered the issuance of summons against the defendants.

According to court sources, National Bank Agrabad Branch filed a loan case against Western Marine Shipyard Chairman Saiful Islam, Managing Director Captain Sohail Hasan, and Directors Md Shakhawat Hossain, Abu Md Fazle Rashid, Manzoor Morshed Chowdhury, Saidul Islam, AKM Rezaur Rahman, Arifur Rahman Khan, Shah Alam, Mohammad Abdul Mobin and Captain ABM Fazle Rabbi for defaulting on a Tk938 crore loan. 

Western Marine Shipyard Limited took a loan from the National Bank's Agrabad branch at various times since 2014 for building ships.

In 2015, the bank's loans to the company stood at Tk528 crore. After that, Western Marinere paid back some money to the bank, but since 2019, the company has not repaid any loan.

Even after rescheduling the loan several times, Western Marine did not repay the loan instalments as per the terms. A present, the amount owed by the company to the bank stands at nearly Tk938.73 crore. 

On condition of anonymity, a senior official of the National Bank Agrabad branch said the bank issued a legal notice to Western Marine as all efforts to collect the debt failed.

"Even after auctioning the mortgaged property of the company, no buyer was found. Therefore, on the instructions of the head office, a loan default case was filed against the company," he said. 

Top News

National Bank Limited / Western Marine Shipyard Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

3h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

3h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

7h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

20h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

19h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

20h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter