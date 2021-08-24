Nation still bears sorrowful memory of Bangabandhu killing: Finance  minister

The nation is still bearing the sad memory of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's killing and this fire of grief will continue burning, said Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal.

The minister came up with the remarks while attending a virtual meeting marking the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday.

Although Pakistani forces threw him behind the bars, they failed to muster the courage to kill him (Bangabandhu) in 1971, he said, adding, "But in the free land of Bangladesh, he was murdered along with his family brutally."

August is the month of melancholy and grief in the life of Bangladeshi people when Bangladesh itself fell victim in front of the arms of the assassins, the minister said.

Bangabandhu and most of his family were killed during the early hours of 15 August in 1975, by a group of young Bangladesh Army personnel who forcibly entered his Dhanmondi 32 residence as part of a coup.

The assassination marked the first direct military intervention in Bangladesh's civilian administration-centric politics.

August 15 is National Mourning Day, an official national holiday.