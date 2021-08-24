Nation still bears sorrowful memory of Bangabandhu killing: Finance  minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:25 pm

Related News

Nation still bears sorrowful memory of Bangabandhu killing: Finance  minister

TBS Report
24 August, 2021, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2021, 09:25 pm
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal. Sketch: TBS

The nation is still bearing the sad memory of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's killing and this fire of grief will continue burning, said Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal.

The minister came up with the remarks while attending a virtual meeting marking the death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday.

Although Pakistani forces threw him behind the bars, they failed to muster the courage to kill him (Bangabandhu) in 1971, he said, adding, "But in the free land of Bangladesh, he was murdered along with his family brutally."

August is the month of melancholy and grief in the life of Bangladeshi people when Bangladesh itself fell victim in front of the arms of the assassins, the minister said.

Bangabandhu and most of his family were killed during the early hours of 15 August in 1975, by a group of young Bangladesh Army personnel who forcibly entered his Dhanmondi 32 residence as part of a coup.

The assassination marked the first direct military intervention in Bangladesh's civilian administration-centric politics.

August 15 is National Mourning Day, an official national holiday.

Top News

Finance Minister / Bangabandhu killing / Sheikh Mujibur Rahman / Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal / Bangabandhu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

6h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

6h | Videos
Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

Jamila Begum: Housewife turns butcher

1d | Videos
TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

2
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 