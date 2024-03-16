Nation set to celebrate Bangabandhu's 104th birth anniversary tomorrow

The nation is set to celebrate the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, coinciding with the National Children's Day 2024 tomorrow in a befitting manner.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the vivacious leader of the Bangalee nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents - Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The nation will celebrate the day through extensive programmes with fanfare and gaiety.



Bangladesh missions abroad have also chalked out elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.



In observance of the day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will issue separate messages this afternoon.

The day is a public holiday.



Marking the birth anniversary and National Children's Day, the national flag will be hoisted atop all government buildings, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations, educational institutions, and Bangladesh missions abroad.

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry has taken elaborate programmes marking the anniversary.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay tributes to Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at Bangabandhu's mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.



Different organisations, including the Awami League, will pay homage to the Father of the Nation by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the city's Dhanmondi-32.

A discussion will be held at Tungipara tomorrow, with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the chief guest.

The prime minister will provide Tk5,20,000 among the 104 brilliant students in Gopalganj district, marking the Bangabandhu's birth anniversary.

Apart from this, various programs will be held throughout the day in Tungipara and elsewhere nationwide.

Different political, social and cultural organisations have also drawn up elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.



Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day in the life of Bangalees.