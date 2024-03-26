Nation set to celebrate 54th Independence Day today

People pay respect to the memories of the martyrs at the National Martyrs' Monument in Savar on Independence Day 2023. File Photo: TBS

The nation is set to celebrate the 54th Independence and National Day today (26 March).

The government has organised elaborate programmes at the national level to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

The day's programmes will begin with gun salutes early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the heroic struggle of this nation. The national flag will be hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous and private buildings.

President Mohammad Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will place wreaths at the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar early in the morning as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs.

People from all walks of life, including families of Bir Shreshthas, war-wounded freedom fighters, members of the diplomatic corps, leaders of different political parties, social, cultural and professional bodies, will also lay wreaths at the national memorial in the morning.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Bangla Academy, National Museum, Liberation War Museum, Bangladesh Shishu Academy and other social and cultural organisations will arrange discussions, cultural programmes and sports competitions while painting competitions, essay and debate competitions will be organised for children.

Special prayers will be offered at all mosques, temples, churches and other places of worship across the country seeking divine blessings for the eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of the Nation, four national leaders, martyrs of the War of Liberation and all other patriotic sons of the soil.