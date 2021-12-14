Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

The nation is observing the Martyred Intellectuals Day today with due solemnity to recall the intellectuals who were killed by the Pakistani occupation forces and their local collaborators on this day in 1971.

Like in the past two years, the day is being observed on a limited scale due to Covid-19 situation.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the martyred intellectuals by placing wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur here, marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

People from all walks of life and all professions placed floral wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur here this morning.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque paid his tribute to the martyred intellectuals by placing floral wreath at 7:45am.

On behalf of the president, his military secretary Major General S M Salah Uddin Islam placed wreath at the monument this morning to pay tributes to those who lost lives days before Bangladesh's final victory in the War of Liberation in 1971.

Besides, on behalf of the premier, her Military Secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury laid the wreath around 7.05am to pay homage to the great heroes of the country.

Mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh also paid tributes to the martyred intellectuals by placing wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial.

On the occasion, the national flag has been hoisted at half mast along with black flags today across the country.

On this day in 1971, the country's renowned academicians, doctors, engineers, journalists, artists, teachers and other eminent personalities were dragged out of their homes, blindfolded and taken to unknown places and then brutally tortured and murdered.

Their bodies were later dumped at Rayerbazar, Mirpur and some other killing fields in the capital.

Sensing an imminent defeat, the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators like Al-Badr, Al-Shams and Razakar committed the cold-blooded mass murders aiming to annihilate the country's intelligentsia and cripple emerging Bangladesh intellectually.

Among the martyred intellectuals are Prof Munier Chowdhury, Dr Alim Chowdhury, Prof Muniruzzaman, Dr Fazle Rabbi, Sirajuddin Hossain, Shahidullah Kaiser, Prof GC Dev, JC Guha Thakurta, Prof Santosh Bhattacharya, Mofazzal Haider Chowdhury, journalists Khandaker Abu Taleb, Nizamuddin Ahmed, SA Mannan (Ladu Bhai), ANM Golam Mustafa, Syed Nazmul Haq and Selina Parvin.

The government has chalked out elaborate programmes to commemorate the December 14 tragedy.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on this occassion.

President Hamid in a message said, "Their sacrifice will be fruitful if we could build happy and prosperous 'Sonar Bangla' imbued with the Liberation War spirit following the ideology and path of the martyred intellectuals."

He also prayed for the departed souls of the martyrs.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said the nation will ever remember their sacrifices with deep respect.

She urged all to perform duty from their respective position to continue the country's development spree by resisting all conspiracies against the state and democracy.

Bangladesh Television and private television channels will broadcast special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.