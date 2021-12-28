Nation knows how to deal with adversity: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen on Monday said that the Bengali nation is a victorious nation that has mastered the art of facing challenges and adversities.

"When we are united, there is no challenge for us. Moreover, we are inspired by Bangabandhu's speeches, which have always been guided us to work with sincerity and patriotism," he said while addressing a discussion meeting organized by Bangladesh Sangeet Parishad at Nazrul Mancha of Bangla Academy on Monday evening.

The event marked the occasion of the Birth Centenary Celebration of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and speaking at the event, Dr Momen said that Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina is taking the country forward by tackling various adverse environments.

"Within 2041, we expect and desire, just like our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, that we will achieve the "Sonar Bangla" of Bangabandhu's dream. During this process of achieving the goal, we will face many kinds of problems, challenges, situations and adversities. That being said, we will be successful and victorious because we are a victorious nation, we know how to face the challenge," Momen said at the event.

He further said that Asia is the future of the world, and so is Bangladesh. He urged everyone to work for the country together with patriotism, dignity, and integrity.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr Hasan Mahmud, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, historian and "Bangabandhu Chair" at the Bangladesh University of Professionals Dr Syed Anwar Hossain also spoke at the event.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said, "Whenever I listen that any student organization or political party plays Hindi songs rather than our Bangla songs, it hurts my soul. The practice of pure Bengali culture is under threat due to the domination and our imitation of foreign culture, and we must stand against that, we must promote and protect our culture."

At the event, an exclusive CD produced by Bangladesh Sangeet Parishad titled "Bangabandhuke Niye Gaan" was unveiled by the ministers. Eminent singers including Hasina Mumtaz, Khurshid Alam, Rathindranath Roy, Rafiqul Alam, Shaheen Samad, Timir Nandi, Fatema-Tuj-Johra, Linu Billah, Tapan Chowdhury, Rehana Ashikur Rahman, Kamal Ahmed and others have performed the songs for the CD.

Lyricists Ferdous Hossain Bhuiyan, Shafat Khayyam, Kazi Rozi, Osman Shawkat, Chowdhury Abida Rahman and Abam Chalauddin penned all the songs, and music directors including Sheikh Saadi Khan, AK Azad Mintu, Foad Nasser Babu, Badrul Alam Bakul, Anisur Rahman Tanu, Shujeyo Shyam and Md Shahnawaz composed the songs.