Nation doesn't want recurrence of 2009 BDR incident: PM Hasina

Bangladesh

BSS
20 December, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 11:57 am

Related News

Nation doesn't want recurrence of 2009 BDR incident: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh asked Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel to maintain discipline and chain of command

BSS
20 December, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 11:57 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called unfortunate the massacre in the paramilitary force in 2009, saying the nation doesn't want the recurrence of such incident as she asked the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel to maintain discipline and chain of command.

"An unfortunate incident took place (in the then BDR) in 2009, within only 52 days of the formation of our government. The entire nation doesn't want repetition of such incident," she said.

A total of 74 people, including 57 army officials, were killed in the mutiny that took place at the Pilkhana headquarters of the erstwhile Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) on February 25-26, 2009.

The premier prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls of those who were martyred in that incident and conveyed deep sympathy to their bereaved families.

She was attending a programme at Bir Uttam Anwar Hossain Parade Ground inside the Pilkhana in the city, marking the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Day 2022.

Sheikh Hasina asked the BGB personnel to maintain discipline and the chain of command of the paramilitary force, saying it is very important for any disciplined force.

"Keep one thing in mind. Never breach discipline and carry out your duties accordingly. Maintain the chain of command," she added.

Top News

BDR mutiny / Bangladesh / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

58m | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

1h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

2h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

Electro Mart Group products meet the needs of the home

14h | Corporate Talks
।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

।Padma in the hands of syndicates, revenue-deprived government

15h | TBS Stories
Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

Messi reaches unique heights winning the world cup

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan