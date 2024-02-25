Nation commemorates 15th anniversary of Pilkhana carnage

Bangladesh

UNB
25 February, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 02:23 pm

Related News

Nation commemorates 15th anniversary of Pilkhana carnage

moment of silence was observed, memorialising the 74 victims, including 57 army officers, who lost their lives during the armed insurrection at the BDR (now BGB) headquarters on 25 February 2009

UNB
25 February, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 02:23 pm
An army soldier cries as he carries the coffin of a Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) officer in Dhaka on March 2, 2009. Tens of thousands of mourners attended the state funeral for dozens of Bangladesh army officers killed in a mutiny on February 25-26, 2019/ Reuters
An army soldier cries as he carries the coffin of a Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) officer in Dhaka on March 2, 2009. Tens of thousands of mourners attended the state funeral for dozens of Bangladesh army officers killed in a mutiny on February 25-26, 2019/ Reuters

Today marks the solemn 15th anniversary of the tragic Pilkhana massacre, a day of remembrance for the lives lost during one of the darkest chapters in Bangladesh's history.

In a heartfelt tribute, Major General SM Salahuddin Islam and Major General Kabir Ahmed, military secretaries to the president and prime minister, respectively, laid wreaths at the Military Graveyard in Banani, Dhaka, honouring the army officers who perished.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, alongside the Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force - General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, and Air Chief Marshal Sheikh Abdul Hannan - also paid their respects.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddique, Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), along with families and relatives of the martyrs, joined in commemorating the fallen.

A moment of silence was observed, memorialising the 74 victims, including 57 army officers, who lost their lives during the armed insurrection at the BDR (now BGB) headquarters on 25 February 2009.

The mutiny, which erupted amidst the "BDR Week" celebrations, concluded after intense negotiations, leading to the rebels' surrender of arms. The aftermath saw the filing of 58 cases related to murder, looting, and mutiny.

In the largest-ever killing case in the country, 152 individuals received the death penalty, and 423 were handed various prison sentences for their roles in the massacre. Additionally, 277 were acquitted.

Among the convicts, 262 mutineers were sentenced to different jail terms starting from three months to 19 years and 161 people, including late BNP leader Nasiruddin Ahmed Pintu and local Awami League leader Torab Ali, were sentenced to life imprisonment.

On the other hand, 5,926 BDR personnel were sentenced to different jail terms ranging from four months to seven years in the 57 mutiny cases.

Pilkhana martyrs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

4h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

5h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

7h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

17h | Videos
Long lines of buyers to buy meat at low prices

Long lines of buyers to buy meat at low prices

2h | Videos
Future data centres may have built-in nuclear reactors

Future data centres may have built-in nuclear reactors

5h | Videos
Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

Who is ahead in the race to become next Bayern coach?

18h | Videos