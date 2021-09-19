Nasrul Hamid nominated Abahani hockey committee chairman

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 06:28 pm

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

Nasrul Hamid, state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has been nominated as the chairman of Abahani Hockey committee for 2020-2021.

Abahani board of directors made the nomination on Sunday, says a press release.

As a national-level hockey player, Nasrul Hamid had participated twice in the national Youth Hockey League on behalf of the National Youth Hockey Team.

He also played for the General Insurance Club in the first division

He is currently the director of Abahani Limited.

Abahani Limited expects that Nasrul Hamid, as a sports organiser, will continue the success of Abahani by forming a strong hockey team.

