Nasiruddin, Omi secure bail in Pori Moni's case

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Nasiruddin Mahmud and Tuhin Siddiqui Omi who were arrested in the attempt to murder and rape case of Actor Pori Moni.

They, along with four others, were sued in a case filed with the Savar Police Station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act and Penal Code 307 on 15 June.

Pori Moni, in a press conference on 14 June, alleged that Nasiruddin had assaulted and threatened to murder her at Dhaka Boat Club on 8 June.

They were arrested immediately after the case was filed. Later, another case was filed against the duo under the narcotics control act.

