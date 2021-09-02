Nasir Glass charged for tax evasion of Tk 11.22cr VAT  

The VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) alleges that Nasir Glass Industries Limited did not pay VAT of Tk11.22 crore over five years, hiding sales information.

Raiding the company's factory in Sreepur of Gazipur, the NBR has filed a case against the company claiming Tk14.66 crore in payment for the unpaid VAT and interest due, said Moinul Khan, director general of the VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate.

In a press release sent to the media on Thursday, Moinul Khan said the case was filed under the VAT Act against the manufacturing company, upon finding evidence of VAT evasion. The concerned VAT Commissionerate of Dhaka North has been requested to take further legal steps to realise the evaded VAT. At the same time, the VAT commissioner has been requested to monitor the activities of the organisation.

According to VAT intelligence sources, an audit was conducted on the basis of allegations that Nasir Glass Industry was not paying the actual VAT dues.

A team led by Md Mahidul Islam, assistant director of the VAT Audit, Intelligence and Investigation Directorate, scrutinised the company's July 2014 to June 2018 financial reports.

Scrutinised in the inspection were the annual audit report prepared by a CA firm and submitted by the company, the submission letter (VAT-19), and the copy of treasury invoices and other documents, submitted by the company at different times. Various statements given by the company in its own defence were also taken into account during the investigation.

According to VAT calculations of the audit reports prepared by a CA firm and submitted by Nasir Glass Industry, the company has paid only Tk2.09 crore in VAT over the period investigated. However, investigation showed the VAT due from the company for that period was Tk5.29 crore. The company's unpaid VAT due is Tk3.20 crore and at the rate of 2% per month on the evaded VAT as per the VAT act, the company also has to pay another Tk1.52 crore in interest.

Furthermore, during the investigated period, the company did not pay any VAT on imported goods the company sold (spare parts) in the open market without documenting the transactions in the purchase register. Here avoided paying VAT of Tk8.01 crore. Interest on that at the rate of 2% per month comes to another Tk1.92 crore in government dues.

As such, the government is due a total of Tk14.66 crore in the VAT evasion case filed against the company, said the VAT intelligence directorate.