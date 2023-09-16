Narsingdi road crashes leave 6 dead

Six people were killed and 10 others injured in separate road crashes on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Raipura and Shibpur upazilas of Narsingdi district on Friday night and early Saturday.

In Shibpur upazila, three people were killed and seven others injured when a truck rammed a microbus on the highway at Srifulia in Shibpur upazila around 2 am.

The deceased were identified as Efazul Haque, 50, son of Abul Kashem, Mostakim, 18, son of Efazul and Sagar Chandra, 32, son of Subhas Chandra of Chandpur district.

Abul Kaheyr, sub-inspector of Itakhola Highway Police said the accident occurred around 2 am when the speedy truck hit the Narayanganj-bound microbus from Sylhet, leaving three people dead and three others injured.

The injured were taken to Narsingdi 100- bed Hospital.

The victims went to a shrine in Sylhet and met a tragic accident while returning home by the microbus.

In Raipura upazila, three people were dead and three injured when a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Shimultoli in Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Dolna Begum, wife of Kashem; Arian, Dolna's grandson, of Borochar village in Raipura upazila; and Rana Mia of Belabo upazila.

Quoting witnesses, Tapar Uddin, sub-inspector of Raipura Police Station, said the accident occurred at 9:45 pm when the truck crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw carrying five people, leaving three dead on the spot and three others injured.

The injured were taken to a local hospital.