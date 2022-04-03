Naripokkho protests harassment of teacher for wearing teep

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 04:45 pm

Naripokkho protests harassment of teacher for wearing teep

A man wearing a police uniform verbally abused Dr Lata, a teacher of Tejgaon College, for wearing a “teep”, near the Farmgate area in the capital Saturday

Women's activist organisation Naripokkho has staged a protest against the harassment and alleged attempt on the life of Dr Lata Samaddar reportedly by a policeman.

They also demanded immediate arrest and trial of the perpetrator while forming a human chain in front of their office Sunday (3 April) 1pm, reads a press release.

A man wearing a police uniform verbally abused Dr Lata, a teacher of Tejgaon College, for wearing a "teep", near the Farmgate area in the capital Saturday.

He threatened her and tried to run her over with his motorcycle, she alleged.

"Teep is part of women's makeup. Also, a Hindu married woman wears Teep according to her religious beliefs and customs. Obstructing, teasing, or engaging in any form of violence against women over this is a violation of women's right to freedom and religious beliefs," the press release read.

Naripokkho claimed the incident is a deep conspiracy by the opponents of women's liberation and part of their unceasing malpractice. 
 

