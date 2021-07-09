Narendra Modi thanks Sheikh Hasina for gift of mangoes

Mamata Banerjee also sent a letter to Sheikh Hasina for the generous gift

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina before their bilateral talk, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. Photo: HT
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for sending him a care package of mango.

Expressing his gratitude in a letter to the PM, Modi said, "I am touched by your thoughtful gesture of sending me mangoes from Bangladesh. It was a pleasant reminder of your generous hospitality in Dhaka extended to me during my recent visit to Bangladesh"

The Prime minister also added to his letter, "The cooperation between our bilateral relations and our countries has continued to flourish in all areas of bilateral relations despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic. I am glad that follow-up discussion and initiative have taken place despite these disruptions".

Modi also said, "I reiterate our government's commitment to progressing our mutually beneficial cooperation".

Earlier on July 4, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted seasonal fruit mango to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee also sent a letter to Sheikh Hasina for the generous gift. 

