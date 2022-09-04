Narcotics division seizes MDMA, synthetic ganja from Banani flat 

The Directorate of Narcotics Control (DNC) has seized a large quantity of foreign liquor, MDMA and synthetic ganja during a drive at a luxury flat on Banani Road No. 11 in the capital.

The DNC officials raided House No. 77 of Banani M block on Sunday (4 September) after being tipped off, said DNC Deputy Director Mehedi Hasan.

However, no details about the flat's owner were revealed.

"The media will be briefed on the matter once the raid is finished," he told TBS.

