Narayanjganj factory fire: 1 succumbs to burn injuries, 2 battling for lives

Bangladesh

UNB
26 November, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 01:40 pm

Related News

Narayanjganj factory fire: 1 succumbs to burn injuries, 2 battling for lives

UNB
26 November, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2021, 01:40 pm
Representational Photo; Collected
Representational Photo; Collected

A worker of Ananto Apparels today succumbed to his burn injuries he sustained in a fire at the garment firm's seven-storey unit in the Siddhirganj area of Narayanjganj on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mamun, 27. He passed away at 8am at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said Bacchu Mia, in-charge inspector of DMCH police outpost.

Mamun was admitted to the institute on Thursday with 100% burns. Two more injured workers, Parvej, 28, with 100% burns, and Jibon, 20, with 30% burns, are currently being treated at the hospital, said Dr SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon.

The fire broke out at the building around 6pm on Thursday.

Riaz, a colleague of the victims, said that the workers were on a break and getting ready for the night shift when there was a sudden explosion, and the fire broke out.

 

Top News

fire / Fire accident / Narayanganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to legend, King Canute of England set his throne on the shore and commanded the incoming tide to halt. The tide paid no attention. Photo: Bloomberg

The King Canute theory of inflation

2h | Bloomberg Special
Keemar Ghugni

Keemar Ghugni

3h | Food
Pradipta Bhattacharya. Sketch: TBS

Pradipta Bhattacharya: “ My audience can connect to my works”

6h | Splash
Illustration: TBS

Will the new tax law make tax filing easier?

4h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

Bangladesh’s LDC Graduation: Profits and Losses

19h | Videos
PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

PHP automobiles in the market with talking cars

19h | Videos
Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

1d | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
The infrastructure in the area leaves much to be desired. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Missing the point: The country’s largest apartment project meant to house low-income people fails to do exactly that 