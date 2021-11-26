Narayanjganj factory fire: 1 succumbs to burn injuries, 2 battling for lives

A worker of Ananto Apparels today succumbed to his burn injuries he sustained in a fire at the garment firm's seven-storey unit in the Siddhirganj area of Narayanjganj on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mamun, 27. He passed away at 8am at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said Bacchu Mia, in-charge inspector of DMCH police outpost.

Mamun was admitted to the institute on Thursday with 100% burns. Two more injured workers, Parvej, 28, with 100% burns, and Jibon, 20, with 30% burns, are currently being treated at the hospital, said Dr SM Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon.

The fire broke out at the building around 6pm on Thursday.

Riaz, a colleague of the victims, said that the workers were on a break and getting ready for the night shift when there was a sudden explosion, and the fire broke out.