Narayanganj district Jubo League president arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 02:30 pm

Narayanganj Jubo League President Abdul Kadir in a police vehicle after his arrest from from the city&#039;s Niraiganj area on Sunday, 10 November 2024. Photo: TBS
Narayanganj Jubo League President Abdul Kadir in a police vehicle after his arrest from from the city's Niraiganj area on Sunday, 10 November 2024. Photo: TBS

Police arrested Abdul Kadir, the president of the Narayanganj district unit of Awami Jubo League and former vice president of the district unit of Awami League, from the city's Niraiganj area this morning (10 November).

"He was arrested in connection with a case filed over a murder during a protest led by the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. He will be taken to court later in the afternoon," said Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station. 

Abdul Kadir is the husband of former Narayanganj mayor Dr Selina Hayat Ivy's older sister.

