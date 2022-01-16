Narayanganj among best city polls: EC Mahbub Talukdar 

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar
Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar

Expressing satisfaction over Narayanganj City Corporation polls, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar has termed it one of best elections held under the commission.

"Narayanganj city polls was the last election held under this commission. I have already said that all's well that ends well. I have visited 14 polling booths of four centres. No violence was reported over the city polls," he said in a statement issued today.

Citing media reports, the election commissioner said a few people were arrested after the election schedule was announced. However, no information was found from the authorities concerned following the arrests. Even the election commission secretariat has no record in this regard.

"It is a big question why a number of cases were filed during any election. Arrests have been made on previous cases even before the Narayanganj city polls which is very unfortunate," he added.

He further said, "It is very shocking that a member of the parliament violated the election code of conduct but he has not even been served a letter on this."

Voting has ended in much-talked-about Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) polls peacefully today (16 January). No untoward situation or clash was reported in any polling centre.

