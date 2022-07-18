Narail teacher assault: Victim principal still in hiding fearing further trouble

Monday (18 July) marks one month since Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of Narail's Mirzapur United Degree College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes after a tense situation centring a Facebook post on Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of India's ruling party BJP.

However, the senior teacher is yet to return home as he feels "unsafe" and hides in fear of being dragged into further trouble.

Refusing to provide details regarding his whereabouts, during a conversation with The Business Standard, Swapan Kumar Biswas said, "Matters may get unpleasant if I return home now.

"The atmosphere of my neighbourhood is yet to become normal. This is the reason I am still in hiding."

Saying that he does not want to return to his institution at this moment, Swapan said, "The local administration, after discussing with residents of the area, should first sterilize the situation.

"Then can the college reopen and I will return when things get normal."

The Mirzapur United Degree College has remained shut since 18 June following the controversial and tragic incident.

The college's management, on several occasions, tried to reopen the institution but could not as per directives of the concerned authorities.

Narail Sadar Upazila Awami League President Achin Kumar Chakraborty, who is also the college management committee president, said, "We have been told that we can reopen the college on 20 July. Education activities will resume in phases."

When asked about bringing Swapan Kumar Biswas back to the college, he said, "All the board members will visit Swapan Kumar Biswas and request him to come back.

"Efforts are underway to ensure that."

"We want to bring all the villagers together and give him [Swapan] a grand welcome in his return to the college," he added.

Today, the High Court (HC) ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident of assault of Swapan Kumar Biswas.

The chief judicial magistrate of Narail has been asked to complete the investigation within six weeks and submit a probe report.

The HC bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakraborty and Justice SM Moniruzzaman passed the order on Monday after hearing a writ in this regard.

Earlier on 7 July, National University (NU) authorities cancelled the studentship of Rahmat Ullah Rony – the main accused in a case filed over forcing Swapan Kumar Biswas to wear a garland of shoes.

Accused Rony was a fourth-year student of the department of Islamic history and culture at Government Brajalal College, Khulna, under NU.

Besides, Akther Hossain Tinku, a teacher at Mirzapur United Degree College and recently expelled president of Bichali union Awami League unit, was served a show-cause notice by the NU seeking an explanation as to why no disciplinary action will be taken against him for his role in the incident.

The governing body of Mirzapur United Degree College was also been issued a show-cause notice for their "indifferent" stance in the harassment of Swapan Kumar Biswas.

The NU had formed a body on 28 June to probe the incident of assault on the Mirzapur United Degree College teacher. The committee submitted its findings during yesterday's (6 July) syndicate meeting.

On 18 June, some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture of the controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

In a video of the incident, Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands while wearing a garland of shoes and being escorted by police.

Reportedly, he was beaten by the crowd and was forced to put on the garland of shoes despite being surrounded by hundreds of police.

A probe committee formed by the Narail district administration submitted its report on the incident Sunday. Another committee formed to investigate the same incident by Narail district police is yet to lodge their report.