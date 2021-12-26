NAP also puts forward demand for formulating law on EC

Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP) called upon President Abdul Hamid to enact a new law for the formation of the next Election Commission (EC).

A seven-member delegation led by NAP acting executive president Ivy Ahmed made the call during the dialogue with President at Bangabhaban on Sunday (26 December).

Previously, Jatiya Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) made the same call to the President.

Other members of the delegation are acting secretary Ismail Hossain, Presidium Member Advocate Abdur Rahman, Presidium Member Kazi Siddiqur Rahman, Organising Secretary Shafiq Ahmed Khan, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Parthasarathi Chakraborty, and Social Welfare Secretary Anil Chakraborty.

The NAP delegation also put forward a seven-point charter of demands.

The demands include selecting such EC members who are qualified, skilled, honest and respectful to people's expectations; taking steps for speedy disposal of election-time cases; empowering the Election Commission with supervising authority over the administration during the polls; keeping a provision that the EC will have to take full responsibility for all its activities and failures; declaring anti-liberation person or political party ineligible for participating in the election.

According to the constitution, a law has to be enacted to form the EC, but the law is yet to be enacted even after 50 years of independence.

President Abdul Hamid opened the dialogue on 18 December with Jatiya Party (JaPa), the main opposition party in the parliament.

Gradually the President will hold talks with 31 out of 39 political parties registered with the EC before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners.

The President has to form a new EC before the expiration of the tenure of the existing commission on 14 February, 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.