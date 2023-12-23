Naogaon-4 independent candidate's residence, election office vandalised; 3 injured

The election office and residence of Naogaon-4 independent candidate SM Brohani Sultan Mahmud Gama was attacked allegedly by supporters of the ruling party's candidate for the constituency.

Gama, who is also the district AL cultural affairs secretary, said the attack took place in Manda upazila's Mainam area this afternoon.

At least three of his supporters were seriously injured in the attack.

Footage captured by CCTV went viral on social media.

The footage shows 26 youths, in 13 motorcycles, approaching Gama's residence and election office, housed in the same building.

The motorcycles sported election stickers of AL candidate Advocate Nahid Morshed Babu.

Sticks were also seen in the hands of many of the men.

Another video showed supporters of the independent candidate being chased by men brandishing sticks.

Gama and his activists rushed there after hearing about the incident. They also brought out a protest march to bring the attackers under the law.

"Ever since I got the truck symbol, Babu has been afraid of my popularity. His cadre forces are attacking my supporters day by day to create fear and pressure. I thought earlier that they might attack my home and that is why CCTV cameras were installed. The attackers are clearly visible in the CCTV footage," he said.

He said one of those injured in the attack was undergoing treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The Business Standard tried to reach Babu several times on his mobile phone, but the calls went unanswered.

Manda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mozammel Haque said the miscreants injured three people in the attack.

"A pharmacy [owned by Gama] was also vandalised. After receiving the news, a team of police along with the upazila administration visited the spot. No one has filed a complaint in this incident yet. If a complaint is received, those involved will be identified and brought under the law."