Naogaon-4 independent candidate's residence, election office vandalised; 3 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 08:49 pm

Related News

Naogaon-4 independent candidate's residence, election office vandalised; 3 injured

Gama, who is also the district AL cultural affairs secretary, said the attack took place in Manda upazila’s Mainam area this afternoon

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 08:49 pm
Naogaon. Screengrab from Google Map.
Naogaon. Screengrab from Google Map.

The election office and residence of Naogaon-4 independent candidate SM Brohani Sultan Mahmud Gama was attacked allegedly by supporters of the ruling party's candidate for the constituency. 

Gama, who is also the district AL cultural affairs secretary, said the attack took place in Manda upazila's Mainam area this afternoon.

At least three of his supporters were seriously injured in the attack.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Footage captured by CCTV went viral on social media. 

The footage shows 26 youths, in 13 motorcycles, approaching Gama's residence and election office, housed in the same building. 

The motorcycles sported election stickers of AL candidate Advocate Nahid Morshed Babu. 

Sticks were also seen in the hands of many of the men. 

Another video showed supporters of the independent candidate being chased by men brandishing sticks.  

Gama and his activists rushed there after hearing about the incident. They also brought out a protest march to bring the attackers under the law.

"Ever since I got the truck symbol, Babu has been afraid of my popularity. His cadre forces are attacking my supporters day by day to create fear and pressure. I thought earlier that they might attack my home and that is why CCTV cameras were installed. The attackers are clearly visible in the CCTV footage," he said.

He said one of those injured in the attack was undergoing treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The Business Standard tried to reach Babu several times on his mobile phone, but the calls went unanswered.

Manda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mozammel Haque said the miscreants injured three people in the attack. 

"A pharmacy [owned by Gama] was also vandalised. After receiving the news, a team of police along with the upazila administration visited the spot. No one has filed a complaint in this incident yet. If a complaint is received, those involved will be identified and brought under the law."

Top News

Naogaon / independent candidate / vandalism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

14h | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

1d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

1d | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

5m | Multimedia
Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

1h | Multimedia
EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

EV giant BYD is bringing electric cars to Bangladesh

3h | Multimedia
“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

“It is possible to generate 10,000 megawatts of electricity for 50 years from the coal of two mines”-Engineer Saleque

4h | Multimedia