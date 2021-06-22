NAM should initiate concrete actions for achieving a lasting solution to the Palestinian crisis: FM

Dr AK Abdul Momen said that that the non-aligned movement (NAM) committee on Palestine should initiate concrete actions for achieving a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis.

The Foreign Minister made the statement while addressing a ministerial meeting of the NAM Committee on Palestine on Tuesday afternoon, said a foreign ministry press release.

During the meeting, the foreign minister called upon NAM to redouble its efforts for a just, durable and peaceful solution to this long-lingering crisis.

He also called on the international community for taking immediate action to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international laws, norms and principles.

Dr Momen said, "Failure of the international community to resolve the Palestinian crisis has led to a protracted situation in the Middle East."

"In these circumstances, NAM's support to the ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court is of utmost importance," added Dr Momen

During the meeting, Dr Momen expressed deep concern over the recent violation of the ceasefire and indiscriminate attacks carried out by the Israeli forces on the Palestinians.

At that time the Foreign Minister reiterated Bangladesh's solidarity and continued commitment in support of the rights of the Palestinians to self-determination, independence, statehood and sovereignty.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister urged the movement to ensure adequate assistance for meeting the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinians including their need for Covid-19 vaccines.

The Foreign Minister of Palestine, Foreign Ministers of Indonesia, Algeria, Cuba, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Malaysia were also present during the meeting.