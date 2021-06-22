NAM should initiate concrete actions for achieving a lasting solution to the Palestinian crisis: FM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 08:18 pm

Related News

NAM should initiate concrete actions for achieving a lasting solution to the Palestinian crisis: FM

Dr Momen also called on the international community for taking immediate action to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international laws, norms and principles

TBS Report
22 June, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2021, 08:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dr AK Abdul Momen said that that the non-aligned movement (NAM) committee on Palestine should initiate concrete actions for achieving a lasting solution to the ongoing crisis.

The Foreign Minister made the statement while addressing a ministerial meeting of the NAM Committee on Palestine on Tuesday afternoon, said a foreign ministry press release.

During the meeting, the foreign minister called upon NAM to redouble its efforts for a just, durable and peaceful solution to this long-lingering crisis.

He also called on the international community for taking immediate action to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international laws, norms and principles.

Dr Momen said, "Failure of the international community to resolve the Palestinian crisis has led to a protracted situation in the Middle East."

"In these circumstances, NAM's support to the ongoing investigation by the International Criminal Court is of utmost importance," added Dr Momen

During the meeting, Dr Momen expressed deep concern over the recent violation of the ceasefire and indiscriminate attacks carried out by the Israeli forces on the Palestinians.

At that time the Foreign Minister reiterated Bangladesh's solidarity and continued commitment in support of the rights of the Palestinians to self-determination, independence, statehood and sovereignty.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister urged the movement to ensure adequate assistance for meeting the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinians including their need for Covid-19 vaccines.

The Foreign Minister of Palestine, Foreign Ministers of Indonesia, Algeria, Cuba, Egypt, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Malaysia were also present during the meeting.  

World+Biz / Middle East

Palestine crisis / NAM / Non-aligned movement (NAM) / Bangladesh / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

4h | Videos
TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

TBS Today: How is the risk in online shopping increasing?

6h | Videos
TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

TBS Wellbeing: Post Covid-19 complications part-2

1d | Videos
TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

2
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

3
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

4
100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme
Telecom

100 GP employees receive Voluntary Retirement Scheme

5
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020

6
‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni
Glitz

‘I went to the boat club trusting Omi’, says Pori Moni