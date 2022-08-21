Najirartek trawler capsize: Owner says 1 fisherman missing, police say 6

There has been confusion regarding the number of missing fishermen after a trawler capsized at Najirartek in the Bay of Bengal on Friday (19 August). The owner of the capsized trawler, "FB Maer Doa" has claimed that 1 out of the 19 fishermen on board the trawler is still missing; however, police said that six more fishermen are missing.

The dead bodies of two missing fishermen were recovered from Maheshkhali and Sonadia channels on Saturday (20 August) afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Ayub and Saiful Islam, Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Sub-Inspector Amzadur Rahman said.

Police said that the dead bodies will be handed over to their families after taking steps.

Coast Guard members and local fishermen rescued 8 out of 19 fishermen on board the trawler after it sank on Friday. 3 more fishermen returned to shore in another trawler later. Ayub and Saiful were among the 8 missing fishermen.

Zaker Saudagar, owner of "FB Maer Doa", said that the trawler went fishing in the deep sea with 19 fishermen onbroard on Tuesday (16 August). Later, due to the stormy weather, the trawler was forced to turn back on Friday. But on Friday afternoon the trawler sank after being hit by waves in the Najirartek channel of the Bay of Bengal.

Later local fishermen and Coast Guard members rescued 8 fishermen, the rest were missing.

"However, among the 11 missing fishermen, 2 were rescued on Friday night. 6 were rescued on Saturday. A total of 16 were rescued, and 3 remained missing," he added.

However, the police say that 6 fishermen are still missing.

"11 out of 19 fishermen were rescued alive. The dead bodies of 2 fishermen were recovered on Saturday. The remaining 6 fishermen are still missing," said Cox's Bazar Sadar Model Police Station Deputy Inspector Md Amzadur Rahman said.

When contacted to confirm if the number of missing fishermen in the trawler sinking incident is 1 or 6, the trawler owner Zaker Saudagar did not answer the phone despite calling him several times.

Among the fishermen who were rescued alive, the trawler owner could only tell the names of Mohammad Alam, Rashed, Farid, Hafez, Bakhtiar, Abul Hossain, Abul Kashem and Mat Alam. He couldn't name the others who remained missing.

The Coast Guard Cox's Bazar office said the sunken trawler was recovered It was brought to Khurushkul Ghat on Bankkhali river on Saturday afternoon. And missing The Coast Guard is working to find the fishermen.