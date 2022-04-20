Nahid Hassan: The collateral damage of New Market clash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 11:03 pm

Related News

Nahid Hassan: The collateral damage of New Market clash

According to media reports, Nahid’s body bore marks of brutal beatings

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 11:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"I was feeling a bit unwell and asked Nahid to not go to work. But he went anyway, saying work had already been off for a long time during the Covid-19 pandemic and that he could not afford to abstain from office in Ramadan," said Doli Hasan, reminiscing one of the last conversations with her husband on Tuesday.

Nahid Hassan, 18, died later on the day after being critically injured in a violent clash between New Market traders and Dhaka College students.

Doli and Nahid got married six months ago. The couple lived in a house in Kamrangirchar of the capital. He used to work as a deliveryman for a courier service company in the Bata Signal area on Elephant Road.

Doli now wants justice for her husband's death.

"I want justice for this. I want justice from the government. Will the government compensate us?" she said while mourning her husband's death.

According to media reports, Nahid's body bore marks of brutal beatings.

"There were numerous bruises all over his body. He was brutally beaten to death," reported The Daily Star citing police and sources at Dhaka Medical College morgue.

Nahid's father Md Nadim said, "My son went to work – he did not go there to fight someone.

"Why did they beat him? Who am I supposed to seek justice from? Against whom will I file a case?"

Nahid's mother Nargis Begum said her son never misbehaved with anyone, never got into any fights.

"There is no one better than my son. He went to work in good health and came back dead. How will I bear this pain?" she wailed.

Nahid was the only fatality of the daylong clashes between the traders and students in the New Market area.

According to police officials, at least 50 others were injured in the clash with at least four sustaining serious injuries.
 

Top News

New Market clash / Dhaka College

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

9h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

9h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

9h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

9h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

24m | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

49m | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

1h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home