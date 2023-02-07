Nagar Paribahan launches two new bus routes in coordination with metro rail

The Nagar Paribahan buses on two new routes will run in coordination with the metro rail services and passengers would be able to travel these buses with their metro rapid pass, according to a decision of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee.

Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, who is the president of the committee, said, "The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) has been launched recently. So, we have decided to launch buses on two new routes – routes 24 and 25 – in coordination with the MRT."

After a meeting of the committee at the Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday, he told reporters, "The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has assured us that the specific buses of the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will run only on the specific routes. The buses cannot be used anywhere else."

Dhaka North City Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, who is the member secretary of the route rationalisation committee, said, "We have introduced buses on these two routes so that metro rail passengers can get on the rail after getting down from the bus and can travel on the bus after getting down from the metro rail."

Initially, 50 buses will run on these two routes, the mayor told reporters.

Metro rail passengers would be able to travel by these buses with the same rapid passes that they use for the metro rail, further said Atiqul Islam.

Stating that strict measures will be taken to maintain the quality of passenger services and ensure discipline in the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan, Fazle Noor Taposh said, "We will issue a show cause notice to the Trans Silva Transport within 15 days. If they express inability or fail to comply with the prescribed norms, we will cancel the contract with them."

Route no-24: Ghatarchar - Basila - Mohammadpur Bus Stand - Shishu Mela - Agargaon - Mirpur 10 via Kalsi Flyover to Airport - Jasimuddin Abdullahpur.

Route no-25: Ghatarchar - Basila - Mohammadpur Bus Stand - Asadgate - Manik Mia Avenue via Khamarbari via Vijay Sarani Exit Jahangir Gate - Shaheen School - Mahakhali - Kakoli - Regency - Airport via Banani Flyover - Jasimuddin - Abdullahpur.