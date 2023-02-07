Nagar Paribahan launches two new bus routes in coordination with metro rail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 07:30 pm

Related News

Nagar Paribahan launches two new bus routes in coordination with metro rail

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 07:30 pm
Nagar Paribahan launches two new bus routes in coordination with metro rail

The Nagar Paribahan buses on two new routes will run in coordination with the metro rail services and passengers would be able to travel these buses with their metro rapid pass, according to a decision of the Bus Route Rationalisation Committee.

Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, who is the president of the committee, said, "The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) has been launched recently. So, we have decided to launch buses on two new routes – routes 24 and 25 – in coordination with the MRT."

After a meeting of the committee at the Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday, he told reporters, "The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has assured us that the specific buses of the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will run only on the specific routes. The buses cannot be used anywhere else."

Dhaka North City Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, who is the member secretary of the route rationalisation committee, said, "We have introduced buses on these two routes so that metro rail passengers can get on the rail after getting down from the bus and can travel on the bus after getting down from the metro rail."

Initially, 50 buses will run on these two routes, the mayor told reporters.

Metro rail passengers would be able to travel by these buses with the same rapid passes that they use for the metro rail, further said Atiqul Islam.

Stating that strict measures will be taken to maintain the quality of passenger services and ensure discipline in the Dhaka Nagar Paribahan, Fazle Noor Taposh said, "We will issue a show cause notice to the Trans Silva Transport within 15 days. If they express inability or fail to comply with the prescribed norms, we will cancel the contract with them."

Route no-24: Ghatarchar - Basila - Mohammadpur Bus Stand - Shishu Mela - Agargaon - Mirpur 10 via Kalsi Flyover to Airport - Jasimuddin Abdullahpur.

Route no-25: Ghatarchar - Basila - Mohammadpur Bus Stand - Asadgate - Manik Mia Avenue via Khamarbari via Vijay Sarani Exit Jahangir Gate - Shaheen School - Mahakhali - Kakoli - Regency - Airport via Banani Flyover - Jasimuddin - Abdullahpur.

Top News

Metro Rail / Dhaka Nagar Paribahan / Buses

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

10h | Habitat
Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

10h | Habitat
Each Reverse Osmosi plant can produce approximately 8,000 litres of drinking water a day for around 250 families. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

A drop in the ocean of persistent water crisis

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

2h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

9h | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

9h | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case