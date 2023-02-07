Nagar Paribahan buses to run in coordination with metro rail: Taposh

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has said that the Nagar Paribahan buses on the 24 and 25 number routes will run in coordination with the metro rail.

"The Mass Rapid Transit [MRT] has been launched recently. So, we have decided to launch buses on two new routes in coordination with the MRT," the mayor, who is also the president of Bus Route Rationalisation Committee (BRRC), told reporters after the 26th meeting of the committee.

Mayor Taposh also said, "We have noticed some irregularities. In particular, we are noticing a trend of boarding the bus without buying a ticket. That will not be tolerated in Dhaka Nagar Paribahan."

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said, "We have introduced buses on these two routes so that metro rail passengers can get on the rail after getting down from the bus and can travel on the bus after getting down from the metro rail. Also, 50 buses will operate on these two routes.

"Metro rail passengers will be able to travel on all Nagar Paribahan buses with the same rapid pass that they are traveling on; that was the decision taken in today's meeting. City dwellers can travel on Metrorail and Dhaka Nagar Paribahan at the same time."

Route 24:

Ghatarchar - Bosila - Mohammadpur Bus Stand - Shishu Mela - Agargaon – Kalshi via Mirpur 10 Flyover to Airport - Jasimuddin Abdullahpur.

Route 25:

Ghatarchar- Basila- Mohammadpur bus stand- Asadgate- Manik Mia Avenue via Khamarbari via Bijoy Soroni to Jahangir Gate- Shaheen School- Mahakhali (from underneath the flyover)- Kakoli- Regency via Banani Flyover - Airport- Jasimuddin- Abdullahpur.