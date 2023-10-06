Nagad to give BMW cars to all cricketers if Bangladesh wins world cup 2023

If Bangladesh wins the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, popular mobile financial service provider Nagad, which created a stir by giving away a BMW car in a payment campaign, will give 15 BMW cars as gifts to each player in the team.

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Ltd, made the announcement and expressed the belief that winning the World Cup would be a significant achievement for Bangladesh cricket, reads a press statement on Friday (6 October).

"To celebrate such a special achievement, we will gift a BMW to each player of the 15-member team," he said.

Nagad has been involved with cricket in Bangladesh for a long time and that prominent cricketers like Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, and currently Mehedi Hasan Miraz have been associated with the brand. This time the fastest-growing MFS company is trying to add more colours to their festivities by announcing special gifts for all the cricketers of the national team.

Recently, Nagad released a joint video content featuring Shakib and Tamim, where they encourage the nation and express their desire to bring pride to Bangladesh in the world cup. The video went on air on Tuesday as the Cricket World Cup was just around the corner. There is a lot of discussion going on online and offline about this content.

Through this content, Shakib and Tamim call for raising voice for Bangladesh again with dreams and courage. At one point in the video, Sakib and Tamim reminisce their happy memories on and off the field. And at the end, both join hands and promise to make Bangladesh proud in the World Cup. They call on the whole country to rise up as one.

Nagad's Mishuk said he always wanted to be with the national team representing the country. Out of his passion and love for cricket, he announced that if the Bangladesh team wins the World Cup, all 15 members of the squad will be given a BMW each.

"Because, we believe, all the cricketers of Bangladesh will play only to make the team champion. I believe that everyone will forget what happened in the past and will now focus on the game. I hope everyone will give their best on the field and play to take home the glory," he noted.

Talking about the idea behind bringing together Shakib and Tamim in the same frame after many years, Tanvir A Mishuk said, "The idea of uniting Shakib and Tamim stemmed from a dream fuelled by sheer determination. Throughout their careers, we have witnessed Shakib and Tamim's remarkable chemistry on the cricket field, which has led to many victories for Bangladesh. I envisioned the possibility of them sharing their camaraderie beyond the boundary, and the prospect was indeed exciting. This endeavour may be unprecedented, but it is worth exploring."

"I firmly believe that the aspirations of 17 crore people align with the desire to see Shakib and Tamim stay together, play together, win together," he concluded.