Nagad employees shot, Tk60 lakh looted in Narsingdi

Bangladesh

UNB
04 April, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 02:50 pm

Related News

Nagad employees shot, Tk60 lakh looted in Narsingdi

The assailants — two armed individuals on motorbikes — intercepted the Nagad employees near Hasnabad Bazar Bridge. 

UNB
04 April, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

In a daring daylight heist, two employees of Nagad became the victims of an armed robbery in Hasnabad, Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district, resulting in the looting of Tk60 lakh.

The victims, identified as Delwar Hossain, a supervisor at Nagad, and Shahin Mia, a field worker, faced this harrowing ordeal while en route on a motorcycle.

According to Shafayet Hossain Palash, the officer-in-charge of Raipura police station, the assailants — two armed individuals on motorbikes — intercepted the Nagad employees near Hasnabad Bazar Bridge. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Without hesitation, the criminals opened fire on the unsuspecting victims before forcibly taking the bag filled with money.

Following the attack, concerned locals promptly provided assistance, rushing the injured employees to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were subsequently transferred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

Top News

robbery / armed robbers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

4h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

51m | Videos
Russia is going to remove Taliban from terrorist list

Russia is going to remove Taliban from terrorist list

1h | Videos
No more shooting in Tabernas desert

No more shooting in Tabernas desert

2h | Videos
Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

16h | Videos