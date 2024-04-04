Nagad employees shot, Tk60 lakh looted in Narsingdi

In a daring daylight heist, two employees of Nagad became the victims of an armed robbery in Hasnabad, Raipura upazila of Narsingdi district, resulting in the looting of Tk60 lakh.

The victims, identified as Delwar Hossain, a supervisor at Nagad, and Shahin Mia, a field worker, faced this harrowing ordeal while en route on a motorcycle.

According to Shafayet Hossain Palash, the officer-in-charge of Raipura police station, the assailants — two armed individuals on motorbikes — intercepted the Nagad employees near Hasnabad Bazar Bridge.

Without hesitation, the criminals opened fire on the unsuspecting victims before forcibly taking the bag filled with money.

Following the attack, concerned locals promptly provided assistance, rushing the injured employees to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital. Due to the severity of their injuries, they were subsequently transferred to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital for advanced medical treatment.