Nagad becomes billion-dollar company only in 3 years: Palak

Bangladesh

BSS
22 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 08:45 pm

Related News

Nagad becomes billion-dollar company only in 3 years: Palak

BSS
22 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 08:45 pm
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Collected

State minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said Nagad, a mobile financial service provider of the Bangladesh Postal Department, has emerged as a billion-dollar company only in the first three years of its inception.
 
"Nagad has become a billion-dollar company on the basis of its partnership with the Postal Department and the ICT Division's 'Parichay', while it took bKash 10 years to achieve that," he said.
 
The state minister made these remarks while comparing the country's two leading MFS carriers - bKash and Nagad - at an event held in a city hotel on Tuesday to inaugurate "Meghna Pay", an MFS of Meghna Bank.
 
Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, Ashequr Rahman, chairman of Meghna Bank, Sohail RK Hussain, managing director and CEO of Meghna Bank Limited, were also present at the function.
 
Palak also termed Nagad as the fastest growing start-up fintech in the world. "Nagad has now gained the status of becoming a champion in the global MFS industry."
 
Tanvir A Mishuk said, "Nagad as a mobile financial service will stay beside Meghna Pay with any kind of technological assistance."
 
Explaining it, he said, "We believe if we work together with Meghna Pay to break the monopoly in the [MFS] market, this will benefit both the market as well as people."
 
"We want to build a smart Bangladesh by working shoulder to shoulder," Tanvir added.
 
Nagad, as an MFS of the Bangladesh Postal Department, embarked on its journey on 26 March 2019. At the outset, it revolutionised the account opening process by introducing electronic know your customer (e-KYC). Later, the MFS operator came up with an even easier way to open an MFS account just by dialing *167# on a feature phone. 
 
Nagad delivers its various services at minimal charges as it uses state-of-the-art technologies. In some cases, Nagad provides its customers cost-free services.
 
Operating with a government partnership, Nagad's registered customers now stand at 7.25 crore, with its daily transactions hitting around Tk1,000 crore on average.
 
Nagad has set a unique example in the disbursement of government allowances, education stipends, and other financial aid.

Top News

Nagad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collective efforts imperative to water security

Collective efforts imperative to water security

4h | Wellbeing
Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

9h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

9h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

52m | TBS Stories
‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

4h | TBS Round Table
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

1h | TBS World
Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

6h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar