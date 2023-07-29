Nagad becomes Bangladesh's fastest unicorn

Bangladesh

UNB
29 July, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 03:48 pm

Related News

Nagad becomes Bangladesh's fastest unicorn

UNB
29 July, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 03:48 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Nagad has turned into a unicorn startup in only four years of its launch – the fastest in Bangladesh to reach this impressive feat.

In recognition of the achievement, Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Limited, received the "Fastest to Unicorn Award" from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at "Bangladesh Startup Summit 2023" in Hotel InterContinental Dhaka on Saturday. At the award-giving ceremony, eight organisations received awards in eight categories. 

Startup Bangladesh Limited, the flagship venture capital company of the Information and Communication Technology Division of the Government of Bangladesh, organised the two-day event that brought together startups, enterprises, venture capitalists, angel investors, regulators, think tanks, and experts from various countries

Inaugurated by Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 26 March 2019 with a motto of changing lives, Nagad has reshaped the country's MFS industry with one after another disruptive innovation and inspired confidence among a large number of people to embrace diversified products and services offered by it.  

In this way, the state-owned mobile money carrier has established itself as the fastest unicorn startup in Bangladesh with a valuation of $1 billion, equivalent to Tk10,000 crore, only in four years of its journey.  

This is for the first time in Bangladesh, such a grand event has been organised to honour startups. And Nagad, an arm of the Bangladesh Postal Department, was the first startup to have got this recognition. 

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak presented the keynote at the startup summit. He lauded Nagad's contribution to building a smart economy in Bangladesh.

Nagad has reached a milestone of 8 crore customers only in four years of its inception, with its daily transactions hitting Tk1,300 crore on average.  

After receiving the acknowledgement memento, Managing Director of Nagad Limited Tanvir A Mishuk said, "This day will remain memorable for the Nagad family and me. What I'm now feeling cannot be expressed in words. Today we have got the recognition of the dream, with which we embarked on our journey, from the Honourable Prime Minister. We cannot ask for anything else."

Currently, Nagad disburses education stipends, and social safety allowances, such as allowances for elderly people, widows and the disabled. It has so far given BDT 25,000 crore among beneficiaries. 

Md Shamsul Arefin, chairman, Board of Directors, Startup Bangladesh Limited and secretary, ICT Division, and Sami Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Startup Bangladesh Limited, also spoke at the startup summit.

Top News

Nagad / Unicorn Startups / PM Hasina / Bangladesh Startup Summit-2023 / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

8h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

23h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

1h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

2h | TBS Today
Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

2h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues