Mystery surrounds deaths of 9 zebras at Gazipur Safari Park

TBS Report
25 January, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2022, 05:11 pm

Emergency meeting to be held today in this regard

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

As many as nine zebras, born inside Gazipur's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, have mysteriously died in the past three weeks.

According to sources, the zebras died within the span of just 20 days. The exact cause of their deaths is yet to be ascertained.

On 2 January, dead bodies of total six zebras were found lying on the park premises. More three died till Monday.

An emergency meeting has been called by the Forest Department today (25 January) to discuss the issue, said Jahidul Kabir, project director of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, to The Business Standard.

Experts including veterinarian and former Dhaka Zoo director Dr ABM Shahid Ullah will take part in the meeting.

He said, "Park authorities are investigating whether the zebras were killed out of enmity, died of a bacterial infection caused by food poisoning or some other disease.

"Their autopsy reports and samples were sent to various laboratories, including Bangladesh Agricultural University and Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), to get to the bottom of this."

"Some of the test results have already arrived. They will be presented to the experts in today's meeting" the park official added.

An employee of the park, while seeking anonymity, said that they were instructed not to disclose the matter to anyone following the development.

Earlier on Saturday, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Secretary Mostafa Kamal and Chief Conservator of Forests Md Amir Hossain Chowdhury visited the park after being notified about the dead zebras.

