Mystery shrouds death of BCB director’s housemaid

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
21 August, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2022, 10:12 am

Case filed, police investigation underway 

A case has been filed over the mysterious death of the housemaid of Jalal Younus, a director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), in Dhaka.

Nurun Nahar, 24, was first taken to a private hospital in an unconscious state from the BCB director's Gulshan residence on Saturday morning.

The doctors at the hospital declared her dead upon arrival, confirmed SI Mizanur Rahman of Gulshan police station to The Business Standard.

"We later recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy. An unnatural death case has been filed over the incident. 

"However, family members of the deceased have not lodged any complaints. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation."
 

