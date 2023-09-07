Mymensingh medical interns go on work abstention after clash with police, patients' relatives

Interns of the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) have gone on work abstention following a clash with the police and relatives of a patient for raising allegations of negligence of duty.

The authorities concerned formed two separate committees to investigate the incident and asked them to submit reports within three working days.

Meanwhile, two police personnel were suspended and some others were attached to district police lines from the hospital police outpost following the incident.

Police and hospital sources said a policeman, who is currently posted at Cox's Bazar police lines, admitted his wife around 11pm on Wednesday.

An altercation began between relatives of the patient and some interns who allegedly neglected visiting the patient despite repeated requests.

When one of the relatives was capturing the incident on video on a mobile phone, the interns tried to snatch it away, which led to the clash, they claimed.

Meanwhile, police members from the hospital outpost were called in.

The interns allegedly vandalised the police outpost and locked into a clash leaving two cops injured.

Later, the hospital administration brought the situation under control.

Masum Ahmad Bhuiyah, superintendent of district police, said the outpost in-charge Rafiqul Islam and constable Arif were suspended and the rest were attached to the district police lines upon the interns' demand.

Besides, a three-member committee was formed to look into the matter.

Dr Zakiur Rahman, deputy director of the hospital, said they also formed another three-member body to investigate the incident which would submit a report within three days.