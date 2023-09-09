Mymensingh medical interns call off work abstention for patients

Interns of the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Saturday called off their work abstention two days after they went on a strike following a clash with police and relatives of a patient over their alleged negligence in duty.

According to a media release signed by MMCH Intern Physicians' Council President Dr Mahidul Huq and General Secretary Dr Protik Biswas, they withdrew the strike and would join work from tomorrow (Sunday) considering sufferings of the patients and their attendants.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Masum Ahmad Bhuiyah assured the interns of taking exemplary action, including expulsion against the accused police personnel upon investigation, the release reads.

The interns threatened they would go for a tougher movement if strict action, including expulsion, were not taken against the accused police personnel within 15 days.

Lauding the suspension of three accused cops and divisional investigation against the rest accused, the interns said eight interns sustained eight injuries in the attack by police on that night.

Earlier today, general students of the MMCH staged demonstrations on the campus to press home on their seven-point demand including expulsion of the accused and ensuring security.

Brigadier General Golam Ferdous, director of the hospital, said senior and mid level physicians have been continuing to provide patients with treatment since the strike.

The interns will join work from Sunday morning as they called off it, he said.

On the other hand, patients and attendants alleged that they have been deprived of getting healthcare services since the strike as only nurses were used to visiting them.

On Thursday morning, the interns went on work abstention following the clash with police and relatives of a patient over their alleged negligence in duty.

The authorities concerned formed two separate committees to investigate the incident.

Three police personnel were suspended following the incident.