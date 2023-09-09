Mymensingh medical interns call off work abstention for patients

Bangladesh

UNB
09 September, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 07:49 pm

Related News

Mymensingh medical interns call off work abstention for patients

UNB
09 September, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 07:49 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Interns of the Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) on Saturday called off their work abstention two days after they went on a strike following a clash with police and relatives of a patient over their alleged negligence in duty.

According to a media release signed by MMCH Intern Physicians' Council President Dr Mahidul Huq and General Secretary Dr Protik Biswas, they withdrew the strike and would join work from tomorrow (Sunday) considering sufferings of the patients and their attendants.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Masum Ahmad Bhuiyah assured the interns of taking exemplary action, including expulsion against the accused police personnel upon investigation, the release reads.

The interns threatened they would go for a tougher movement if strict action, including expulsion, were not taken against the accused police personnel within 15 days.

Lauding the suspension of three accused cops and divisional investigation against the rest accused, the interns said eight interns sustained eight injuries in the attack by police on that night.

Earlier today, general students of the MMCH staged demonstrations on the campus to press home on their seven-point demand including expulsion of the accused and ensuring security.

Brigadier General Golam Ferdous, director of the hospital, said senior and mid level physicians have been continuing to provide patients with treatment since the strike.

The interns will join work from Sunday morning as they called off it, he said.

Also read: Mymensingh medical interns go on work abstention after clash with police, patients' relatives

On the other hand, patients and attendants alleged that they have been deprived of getting healthcare services since the strike as only nurses were used to visiting them.

On Thursday morning, the interns went on work abstention following the clash with police and relatives of a patient over their alleged negligence in duty.

The authorities concerned formed two separate committees to investigate the incident.

Three police personnel were suspended following the incident.

Top News

Mymensingh / intern / clash / strike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Floral pots for your flower plants

9h | Brands
Cover of Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

13h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | TBS Stories
Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

4h | TBS World
Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

5h | TBS World
Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

9h | TBS Wheels