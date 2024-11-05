Mymensingh filling station fire: Death toll rises to 3

A massive fire broke out at Azahar Filling Station at Rahmatpur Bypass Road in Mymensingh Sadar on 4 Nov. Photo: Collected
The death toll from the filling station fire in Mymensingh Sadar rose to three with the death of another victim early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tofazzel Hossain, an employee of the filling station hailing from Rahmatpur area.

Shafiqul Islam Khan, officer-in-charge of the Kotwali Model Police Station, said four injured – Tofazzel, Quamrul Hasan, a restaurant owner, his wife Shumi Akter, Abdul Malek – were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery and then shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

Tofazzel breathed his last while undergoing treatment there, said the OC.

Earlier on Monday, two people were killed and six others injured in a massive fire that broke out at Azahar Filling Station at Rahmatpur Bypass Road in Mymensingh Sadar.

The deceased were identified as Himel from Kichmot village and Abdul Kuddus.

A three-member probe body was formed to look into the incident.

 

