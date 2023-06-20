Mymensingh additional DIG suspended

Additional Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admin and Finance) of Mymensingh range Md Enamul Kabir has been suspended pending a departmental investigation into various allegations he is facing.

The Public Security Division of the Home Ministry issued a notification in this regard on Monday.

Enamul faces charges of indiscipline, non-etiquette, etc. The notification reads that it has been considered necessary and appropriate to suspend him from service in consideration of public interest.

He has been attached to Sylhet range DIG office until further orders.