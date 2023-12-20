Mymensingh-9: Appellate Division upholds HC decision to keep Abdus Salam on electoral race

The High Court of Bangladesh. Picture: Collected

The Appellate Division has upheld the High Court's decision to reinstate the candidacy of Awami League candidate Abdus Salam from the Mymensingh-9 constituency.

His candidacy was initially termed valid by the district returning officer in the initial screening for the seat.

Anowarul Abedin Khan, the current Mymensingh-9 MP and independent candidate for the seat, however, filed an appeal to the Election Commission (EC) against the returning officer's decision to cancel Salam's candidacy.

On 14 December, EC cancelled Salam's candidacy over allegations of defaulting loans.

Salam then challenged the EC's decision, appealed to the High Court and regained the candidacy on Monday (18 November).

Meanwhile, Anowarul Abedin Khan appealed to the Appellate Division seeking to stay the High Court's order.

Today (20 December), Chamber Judge M Inayetur Rahim heard that appeal and upheld the High Court's decision to keep Abdus Salam in the electoral race.

Advocates Probir Neogi and Motiur Rahman Bhuiyan represented Salam in the court.

Abdus Salam, the president of Awami League in Mymensingh's Nandail upazila, had previously won the national parliament elections in 1996 and 2008.

This time, he was again nominated by the ruling party.