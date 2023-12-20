Mymensingh-9: Appellate Division upholds HC decision to keep Abdus Salam on electoral race

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

Mymensingh-9: Appellate Division upholds HC decision to keep Abdus Salam on electoral race

Abdus Salam, the president of Awami League in Mymensingh’s Nandail upazila, had previously won the national parliament elections in 1996 and 2008

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 03:15 pm
The High Court of Bangladesh. Picture: Collected
The High Court of Bangladesh. Picture: Collected

The Appellate Division has upheld the High Court's decision to reinstate the candidacy of Awami League candidate Abdus Salam from the Mymensingh-9 constituency.

His candidacy was initially termed valid by the district returning officer in the initial screening for the seat. 

Anowarul Abedin Khan, the current Mymensingh-9 MP and independent candidate for the seat, however, filed an appeal to the Election Commission (EC) against the returning officer's decision to cancel Salam's candidacy.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 14 December, EC cancelled Salam's candidacy over allegations of defaulting loans.

Salam then challenged the EC's decision, appealed to the High Court and regained the candidacy on Monday (18 November).

Meanwhile, Anowarul Abedin Khan appealed to the Appellate Division seeking to stay the High Court's order. 

Today (20 December), Chamber Judge M Inayetur Rahim heard that appeal and upheld the High Court's decision to keep Abdus Salam in the electoral race. 

Advocates Probir Neogi and Motiur Rahman Bhuiyan represented Salam in the court.

Abdus Salam, the president of Awami League in Mymensingh's Nandail upazila, had previously won the national parliament elections in 1996 and 2008. 

This time, he was again nominated by the ruling party.

Top News

Mymensingh-9 / Abdus Salam / High Court (HC) / Appellate Division / Bangladesh / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

2h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

3h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

IMF Target: Where will NBR find an additional Tk 66,900 crore? The answer could be govt entities

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

1h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

4h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

16h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

17h | Multimedia