Myanmar will be more cautious in future: Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 05:52 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Myanmar will be more cautious in the future after a tense situation arose with Bangladesh when two mortal shells landed on the Bangladesh border at Tumbru in Bandarban.

"The mortar shells fired by Myanmar went astray and landed in Bangladesh by chance. We raised the issue with Myanmar. They will be more cautious in the future," said the foreign minister while talking to reporters after a discussion held remembering the late Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the University of Dhaka on Thursday (1 September).

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and lodged a strong protest against Myanmar's mortar shells tossed into the Bangladesh territory the day before, reports UNB.

"We have lodged a strong protest with Myanmar so that such incidents do not happen again. We have also strongly condemned it," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Sunday, the foreign secretary said it would first be investigated whether the firing of the unexploded mortar shells on the Bangladesh border was an accident or intentional.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stepped up its vigilance along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Bandarban area after two Myanmar mortar shells landed in an area near Tumbru under Naikkhangchhari in Bandarban on Sunday afternoon.

