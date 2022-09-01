Myanmar will be more careful, says Momen on mortar shells

The Bangladesh government has warned Myanmar over two mortar shells landing in Bandarban last Sunday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.

The neighbouring country has promised to remain more cautious from now on in this regard, the minister said while attending a programme at Dhaka University in memory of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated last month.

"[The mortar shells] landed on our side were astray and came suddenly. We have asked them [Myanmar] about this. They will be more cautious in future," he said in reply to questions from journalists in this regard.

The Japanese Studies Department of Dhaka University and the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka jointly organised the programme at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the university.

Speaking as the chief guest of the programme, Momen said, "Shinzo Abe will be remembered as a visionary leader and an innovative thinker. He will also be remembered for playing a role in regional and global peace talks."

"In the death of Shinzo Abe, Bangladesh and the world lost a dynamic leader and a true friend," he added.

ITO Naoki, Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, and Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, also spoke at the event among others.