Myanmar will be more careful, says Momen on mortar shells

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 08:55 pm

Related News

Myanmar will be more careful, says Momen on mortar shells

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 08:55 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh government has warned Myanmar over two mortar shells landing in Bandarban last Sunday, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.

The neighbouring country has promised to remain more cautious from now on in this regard, the minister said while attending a programme at Dhaka University in memory of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated last month.

"[The mortar shells] landed on our side were astray and came suddenly. We have asked them [Myanmar] about this. They will be more cautious in future," he said in reply to questions from journalists in this regard.

The Japanese Studies Department of Dhaka University and the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka jointly organised the programme at Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban of the university.

Speaking as the chief guest of the programme, Momen said, "Shinzo Abe will be remembered as a visionary leader and an innovative thinker. He will also be remembered for playing a role in regional and global peace talks."

"In the death of Shinzo Abe, Bangladesh and the world lost a dynamic leader and a true friend," he added.

ITO Naoki, Japanese ambassador to Bangladesh, and Md Akhtaruzzaman, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, also spoke at the event among others. 

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Myanmar / Mortar shell

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

8h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

10h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

11h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

In Brazil, the last member of an isolated indigenous tribe dies

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

10h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries