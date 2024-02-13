Myanmar govt agrees to take back soldiers: Home minister

Myanmar has agreed to take back their security force members who took refuge in Bangladesh during the recent conflict in the border areas, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said today (13 February).

"They [Myanmar] have sent a message to us saying that they will take them back by ship very soon. Hopefully, they will take their members back within 1-2 days. They have no conflict with us, no war," the home minister told reporters after addressing at the opening ceremony of Highway Police's 'Service Week-2024' at Bangladesh Police Auditorium of Rajarbagh Police Lines.

At least 330 members of Myanmar army, border guards, police, immigration and other officials took refuge recently in Bangladesh.

He said, "There is a war going on all around Myanmar. Their forces are fighting with the Arakan Army on the border of Bangladesh.

"We see that their war has become so intense that Myanmar's BGP, government officials, I think one or two military personnel have infiltrated us here. Some of them came with weapons, some entered without weapons. But they came to save their own lives, not to fight."

"After that, our BGB members have disarmed them and kept them here safely. Among them, the injured have been given medical care. Later, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, we informed them to take them back," he further said.

Replying to another question, the home minister said, "We have made it clear that we already have 1.2 million Rohingya here. We will not allow anyone from Myanmar to settle here, be it Rohingya or anyone else.

"We have already asked the Myanmar government to take back those who are coming here to defend themselves. They are going to take them back. Our BGB, Police and Coast Guard are all working together in bordering areas. Despite fighting inside the Myanmar border, none of them seem to come to this border. Even then, no one can enter here," the minister said.

When asked whether any of the BGP members who took refuge were involved in the attack on Rohingyas, he said, "We do not have any list of them. But we saw burned, dead bodies floating in the river. Their army was stationed there during the massacre we saw. But I don't know if they did the massacre. It is being tried in the international court."