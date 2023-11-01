Myanmar makes arrangement to take back Rohingya refugees

A 32-member delegation of Myanmar today visited Teknaf Rohingya camp here and talked to Rohingyas about their repartition and encouraged them to go back to their homeland.

"The 32-member delegation of Myanmar arrived at Transit Berth in Teknaf from Maungdaw Township of Rakhine State by a speed boat at 8.30am today," Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) and Additional Secretary Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told BSS.

In Rakhine State, RRRC official said, the Myanmar government has completed the necessary activities for the repatriation of Rohingyas.

The Myanmar government has created various facilities there, including the construction of a model village, Mizanur said, adding, a video on the arrangement was screen before the Rohingyas.

Later, the delegation talked to over 100 Rohingyas at Nadi Nibas Rest House of Roads and Highways Division and Rest House of Public Works Division at Teknaf.

The team apprised the Rohingya people of the arrangement of the Myanmar government for them.

A list of 280 Rohingyas has been prepared under a pilot project for repatriation, Mizanur said, adding that of them, heads of 100 families talked to the delegation.

Noting that the delegation returned to Myanmar in the afternoon, he said, "The delegation will come tomorrow again to scrutinise the list of Rohingyas and talk to them over the repatriation".

During the discussion, the Rohingya people placed different demands, including free movement and guarantee of civil rights in Myanmar, before the delegation, he said, adding that the delegation assured them in this regard.

If everything goes well, the people concerned hoped that the repatriation of Rohingya will be started in December. Construction of five transit camps in Ghumdhum of Teknaf and Naikhongchhari of Bandarban is underway for repatriation.

Earlier, on 15 March and 25 May, the Myanmar delegation came to Bangladesh verified information of about 700 Rohingyas. Besides, Bangladesh government and a delegation of Rohingyas visited Rakhine State in Myanmar on 5 May to see the environment in Rakhine for repatriation.