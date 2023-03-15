Myanmar delegation arrives in Teknaf for talks on Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 10:49 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A delegation from Myanmar has arrived in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar to discuss the issue of Rohingya repatriation.

The 22-member delegation from the Myanmar Immigration Department reached Teknaf on Wednesday (15 March) and were received by a Bangladesh delegation led by Cox's Bazar Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman.

A meeting held in this regard aimed to discuss the list of Rohingyas, taking refuge in Bangladesh, sent to Myanmar.

Verifying the authenticity of children born to the listed Rohingyas throughout their stay in the country was also discussed.

A plan for the repatriation process could also be in the meeting's agenda, sources at the refugee commission had said.

Nearly 12 lakh Rohingyas who fled to Bangladesh in 2017 in the face of persecution by the Myanmar army are sheltered in 33 camps of Ukhia, Teknaf and Bhasanchar.

